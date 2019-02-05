CLOSE
Hawaii’s New Bill Wants To Raise Cigarette-Buying Age to 100

Dead of a cigarette

Source: John Wilhelm is a photoholic / Getty

A new bill is looking to ban anyone under the age of 100 from buying cigarettes.

The process is looking to be complete by 2024, by gradually raising the age limit to 30 by next year, and up to 40, 50 and 60 in each subsequent year, and up to 100 by 2024.

Rep. Richard Creagan, who also is an emergency room doctor, explained the logic behind the bill: “Basically, we essentially have a group who are heavily addicted — in my view, enslaved by a ridiculously bad industry — which has enslaved them by designing a cigarette that is highly addictive, knowing that it was highly lethal. And, it is.”

