Soulja Boy is being accused of kidnapping.

TMZ reports that a woman named Kayla who is reportedly dating Soulja, was in the rapper’s home in Agoura Hills just outside of L.A. over the weekend.

However, things went bad when the two began arguing and she was told to leave. From there, Kayla got into her car and began backing out of a driveway, when she hit the curb, causing Soulja’s assistant to reportedly became upset and started fighting with her.

Soulja allegedly stepped outside and tried to breakup the fight but the woman says that Soulja began punching and kicking her once she was on the ground and tied her to a chair in his garage with an extension cord for six hours.

Once she was released, she apparently went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was discharged late Saturday night after being treated for 3 fractured ribs and a concussion.

Soulja’s manager has denied the Soulja’s was involved in the situation but Soulja has yet to respond to these allegations publicly.

SOURCE: TMZ

The Latest: DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj

21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest By ICE Was Based On Incorrect Information

Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments As Told By Janet Jackson GIFs

Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To Give Back To L.A.’s Homeless

Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff St. John

Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American Women In Cinema Webisode Competition

MODEL MONDAY: Ambre Anderson Went From Staying On A Couch To Owning A Condo By Keeping Focused

Black Panther Back in Theaters for Black History Month…for FREE!

WATCH: Trey Songz & Chris Brown Enjoy The Bachelor Lifestyle In ‘Chi Ch” Music Video

Big Boi Performs At The Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Soulja Boy Accused of Kidnapping A Woman? was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: