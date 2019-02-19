Black History Month 2019: Beyonce

Black History Month 2019
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Beyonce.

57th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Birth Date: September 4, 1981

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Fun Facts: 

  • Beyonce has sold over 100 million records globally and has received over 20 Grammy Awards
  • Beyonce is also an actor who has had roles in Austin Power’s Goldmember, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, Dreamgirls, and The Fighting Temptations
  • Beyonce is a member of the group Destiny’s Child, but before that, the group was called ‘Girl’s Time’
  • Beyonce’s first record deal was with Elektra Records
  • Beyonce is married to rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z and has 3 kids (Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir)

We thank you for your contributions Beyonce.

2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
photos
