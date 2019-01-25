Local DFW News
How to Get a Marijuana Card in Texas

4th Annual New England Cannabis Convention

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Are you a Texas resident curious on how to get a marijuana medical card? Maybe this article will help you out.

LAWS

First of all, yes, medical marijuana is legal in the state of Texas, however, the state has very strict guidelines (unlike states like California and Colorado).

As of 2019, unless you suffer from “intractable epilepsy,” then you have zero chances of getting a marijuana medical card. And even if you do get it, you may be disappointed to find out that you can only get the drug in oil form and that the THC levels are very weak.

The Compassionate Use Act of 2015 that was passed is basically of no use to the average person who wants to smoke the ganga for recreational use.

Things may be changing in the future though. In 2017, laws were passed in Dallas which made it so a possession of 4 ounces of marijuana went from being an automatic arrest, to just getting a citation (which is equivalent to having a later court date, and if convicted, receiving a misdemeanor charge along with any punishment that came with it).

Still think you may qualify for the card? Click here for more details.

As for the rest of you plant lovers, you’re just going to have to hang on to the famous words of Jesse Jackson and “keep hope alive.”

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sources: THRILLIST, Texas Marijuuana Policy, Dallas Observer, Texas Dispensaries, DMagazine

 

