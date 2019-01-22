Interesting: Dallas Police Officer Arrested For DWI [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

A Dallas Police officer was recently arrested and booked on DWI charges by Cedar Hill Police. Kevin Masters, has been in law enforcement since 2001 and is currently on administrative leave.

It was also reported that he had two children in the car with him at the time and was swerving and almost hit a wall.

Luckily, no one was injured.

According to data reported by The Right Step, “in 2016, 987 people lost their lives to DUI incidents.”

The takeaway from this story: even police officers break the law.

Source: CBS11 News, The Right Step

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

