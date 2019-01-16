Kruz Newz: Dr Pepper Wants To Become Official Soft Drink of Texas

Dr Pepper created in Waco, Texas in 1885, is launching a new petition to make it the “Official Soft Drink of Texas..” There is a Change.org petition created to get this campaign rolling. Dr Pepper is dropping 15 different “Texas” labels and will only be sold in Texas.

.@drpepper wants you to sign a petition to make it the official soft drink of Texas https://t.co/LPYBx6dAO8 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 15, 2019

