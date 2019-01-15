Texas Police Seize 175 Pounds Of Weed, 2 Arrested

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Denton, Texas police recently stumbled across a huge bust during a traffic stop and found 175 pounds of marijuana. 2 Hispanic males, both 28 years of age, were arrested in connection to the crime.

A K-9 dog was called to the scene after police questioned the suspects.

Despite many other states legalizing the drug for recreational use, Texas has not been one of them–especially in this quantity.

2 Men Arrested After Police Seize 175 Pounds Of Marijuana From Car https://t.co/A41sKTrEZo pic.twitter.com/qsTYyRdrrI — Dallas Informer (@Dallasinformer) January 14, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.