Texas Police Seize 175 Pounds Of Weed, 2 Arrested

US-MARIJUANA-REGULATIONS

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

Denton, Texas police recently stumbled across a huge bust during a traffic stop and found 175 pounds of marijuana. 2 Hispanic males, both 28 years of age, were arrested in connection to the crime.

A K-9 dog was called to the scene after police questioned the suspects.

Despite many other states legalizing the drug for recreational use, Texas has not been one of them–especially in this quantity.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

drug , marijuana , TM , Weed

photos
