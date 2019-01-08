Kruz Newz: Coppell ISD Middle School Teacher Arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

143 reads Leave a comment
Julie Jenkin Brewer, 45, a teacher at a middle school in the Coppell Independent School District was arrested at her school Monday and is under investigation for online solicitation of a minor including text and social media messages.
