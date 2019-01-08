CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Coppell ISD Middle School Teacher Arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

143 reads
Leave a comment

Julie Jenkin Brewer, 45, a teacher at a middle school in the Coppell Independent School District was arrested at her school Monday and is under investigation for online solicitation of a minor including text and social media messages.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Stuff The Bus 2018 (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Stuff The Bus
21 photos
coppell , Middle School , Solicitation , teacher

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close