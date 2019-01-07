New Music
New Music: 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot” [AUDIO]

Here’s some new music by 21 Savage feat. J. Cole titled “A Lot.” It’s definitely a catchy, laid back single full of reflections– regarding life’s wins and losses. Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

This song is off of 21 Savage’s latest album “I Am Greater Than I Was” via Epic Records. Click here to add it to your Spotify playlist.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

21 savage , j. cole

