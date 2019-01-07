New Music: 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot” [AUDIO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Here’s some new music by 21 Savage feat. J. Cole titled “A Lot.” It’s definitely a catchy, laid back single full of reflections– regarding life’s wins and losses. Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

This song is off of 21 Savage’s latest album “I Am Greater Than I Was” via Epic Records. Click here to add it to your Spotify playlist.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.