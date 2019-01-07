1 Dallas Woman Shot At By Crazy Ex

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

1 Dallas woman was recently shot in the arm by her crazy ex. The incident happened early Monday morning (January 7, 2019) on I-35 after the victim left the club. Her name has not been revealed, nor has the suspect’s. She was treated at a local hospital for a bullet wound in her arm. Besides that, she seems to be in stable condition.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Woman shot while driving on I-35E near downtown Dallas https://t.co/Tmhcr00aX4 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 7, 2019

Source: Dallas News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

