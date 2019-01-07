Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

1 Dallas Woman Shot At By Crazy Ex

613 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

A young woman in a therapy session.

Source: Chris Futcher / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

1 Dallas woman was recently shot in the arm by her crazy ex. The incident happened early Monday morning (January 7, 2019) on I-35 after the victim left the club. Her name has not been revealed, nor has the suspect’s. She was treated at a local hospital for a bullet wound in her arm. Besides that, she seems to be in stable condition.

The suspect is still on the loose.

RELATED: Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Shot

Source: Dallas News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Golden Globe Awards
26 photos

The Latest:

i-35 , shooting , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 12 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close