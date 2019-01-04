CLOSE
P-Skillz
Boosie Speaks On Concert Ending Early Due To Gun Shots (Parental Advisory)

“Shoot out in front of the door, sh*t was like the Wild Wild West “according to the Louisiana icon Boosie. Recapping and apologizing his New Year show in Huntsville, Alabama to the internet via social media. Press play to hear the advice that Boosie wants all the savage and gangster fans to know and do. Reports say an man showed up with a AK-47 rifle and before he could do any serious damage security shot him. Now the man is facing four separate charges.

