Kiki J
Fans Walk Out of Tiffany Haddish’s NYE Performance – ‘She’s Unprepared’

Tiffany Haddish

Fans walked out on Tiffany Haddish during her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami. The comedian was set to tell jokes about her mother’s rehab stint and her family asking her for money but no one was laughing. Fans started leaving the venue, and after the auditorium was almost empty, Haddish gave up and cracked open a bottle of Ciroc and started drinking with the audience. “This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” Haddish told the crowd. On Tuesday she tweeted, “I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again.” 

Check out Tiffany’s bombed performance here

Have you ever bombed while speaking in public? What did you do?

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

new year's eve , Tiffany Haddish

Close