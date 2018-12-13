CLOSE
Kiki J
HomeKiki J

Killer Mike Is Getting His Own Netflix Show & It Questions EVERYTHING

4 reads
Leave a comment
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Killer Mike is getting his own TV show to discuss hard questions and to travel to strange places. Trigger Warning With Killer Mike will debut on Netflix and will explore culture taboos and the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit some people to understand different views in society.

Mike promises to challenge social norms using unconventional methods during the six episodes starting on January 18th 2019. Will you watch Killer Mike’s Netflix special?

Source: Billboard.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Powerful Photos From The ‘March For Black Women’ Rally
17 photos

The Latest

Kiki J , Killer Mike , NetFlix , news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
 16 hours ago
04.03.19
Hollywood Zay
Sauce Overload
 16 hours ago
04.03.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 2 days ago
04.02.19
0 item
Essentials: The 9 Nipsey Hussle Songs To Make…
 2 days ago
04.02.19
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.02.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 3 days ago
04.01.19
Trending Nipsey Hussle
Trending
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside His Store
 3 days ago
03.31.19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His…
 3 days ago
03.31.19
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 1 week ago
03.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close