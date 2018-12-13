Killer Mike Is Getting His Own Netflix Show & It Questions EVERYTHING

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Killer Mike is getting his own TV show to discuss hard questions and to travel to strange places. Trigger Warning With Killer Mike will debut on Netflix and will explore culture taboos and the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit some people to understand different views in society.

Mike promises to challenge social norms using unconventional methods during the six episodes starting on January 18th 2019. Will you watch Killer Mike’s Netflix special?

Source: Billboard.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.