Shots Fired at Rihanna’s Home While Family Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

A scary situation unfolded at the home of Rihanna after authorities say multiple shots were fired toward her Los Angeles-area property while family members were inside. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to reports, police responded after a woman allegedly fired several rounds at the home using an AR-15-style rifle. Sources say Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their children were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

The suspect was later arrested and is now facing several serious charges, including attempted murder and firearm-related offenses. Court proceedings in the case are still ongoing.

The shocking incident has fans across social media reacting with concern and relief after hearing everyone inside the home was safe.

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