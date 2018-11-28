CLOSE
New Music: Kevin Gates & Moneybagg Yo – “Federal Pressure” [VIDEO]

Check out the new music video above by the Baton Rouge representer Kevin Gates and the Memphis native Moneybagg Yo titled “Federal Pressure.” Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

Stream all of Kevin Gates’ music on Spotify.

Stream all of Moneybagg Yo’s music on Spotify.

 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

