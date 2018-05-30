New Music: Kevin Gates – “Change Lanes” [Explicit VIDEO]

3 reads Leave a comment
New music by Kevin Gates feat. Fuzz titled “Changed Lanes.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Kevin Gates (Photo Gallery)
18 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kevin Gates (Photo Gallery)
1. Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Charlotte, North CarolinaSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in ConcertSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Summer Jamz 18Source:ACThePlug & R Cyrus 3 of 18
4. Kevin Gates At 92.7 The BlockSource:Tonya Jameson 4 of 18
5. BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By SpriteSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Kevin Gates LoungeSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Kevin Gates Next To GoSource:ATL Pics 7 of 18
8. Summer Jamz 18Source:ACThePlug & R Cyrus 8 of 18
9. Kevin Gates Next To GoSource:ATL Pics 9 of 18
10. StreetzFest2k15Source:Getty 10 of 18
11. Kevin GatesSource:The National RVA 11 of 18
12. Kevin Gates at 92QSource:Radio One 12 of 18
13. The Fam & Kevin GatesSource:The Fam ITM 13 of 18
14. 2016 Roots Picnic NYCSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. WashSource:Interscope Records 15 of 18
16. Kevin GatesSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Kevin GatesSource:Getty Images 17 of 18
18. Kevin GatesSource:The Label 18 of 18
