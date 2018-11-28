New Music: Tee Grizzley – “Hustlin” Feat. Bryan Hamilton [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Here’s some new music by the Detroit representer Tee Grizzley titled “Hustlin,” featuring Bryan Hamilton. Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

Stream all of Tee Grizzley’s music on Spotify.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

More Music By Tee Grizzley

“First Day Out”