New Music: Tee Grizzley – “Hustlin” Feat. Bryan Hamilton [VIDEO]

Here’s some new music by the Detroit representer Tee Grizzley titled “Hustlin,” featuring Bryan Hamilton. Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
Stream all of Tee Grizzley’s music on Spotify.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
