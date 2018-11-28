CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Stephen Hillenburg, Creator of Spongebob Squarepants Dies

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, died on Monday, he was 57.  The cause of death was ALS.  He is originally from Oklahoma and started his career teaching marine biology at the Orange County Marine Institute and then switched gears and earned a degree in animation. Hillenburg then combined the two to create Spongebob Squarepants.

