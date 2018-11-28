Kruz Newz: Stephen Hillenburg, Creator of Spongebob Squarepants Dies

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, died on Monday, he was 57. The cause of death was ALS. He is originally from Oklahoma and started his career teaching marine biology at the Orange County Marine Institute and then switched gears and earned a degree in animation. Hillenburg then combined the two to create Spongebob Squarepants.

Spongebob plays a huge part of my life, childhood and It will always be.

Thank you Stephen Hillenburg for all the fun, laugh and joy.

We will miss you so much! pic.twitter.com/2Ixu2tP8CL — Barradiza / Diza (@BarraDiza) November 28, 2018

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of "SpongeBob Squarepants," has died. He was 57. https://t.co/RDYJ5OXc6N pic.twitter.com/1H8fRd6WqR — CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2018

