2 reads Leave a comment
Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, died on Monday, he was 57. The cause of death was ALS. He is originally from Oklahoma and started his career teaching marine biology at the Orange County Marine Institute and then switched gears and earned a degree in animation. Hillenburg then combined the two to create Spongebob Squarepants.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- New Music: Tee Grizzley – “Hustlin” Feat. Bryan Hamilton [VIDEO]
- New Music: Trapboy Freddy – “Go” [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Stephen Hillenburg, Creator of Spongebob Squarepants Dies
- Kruz Newz: Jimmy Dean Scented Holiday Wrapping Paper is Sold Out!
- 1 Dead In Lewisville After Store Robbery [VIDEO]
- Kevin Hart Keeps His Cool About Your Favorite President
- Beyonce Will Not be The Only Reason You Go See This Movie
- Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As Mississippi Votes For White Supremacy Over Progress
- Voices: Ari Lennox “From “Elephant Eyes” To “Shea Butter Baby”
- Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is More Worried About Getting Sued Than Justice
comments – add yours