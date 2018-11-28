Beyonce Will Not be The Only Reason You Go See This Movie

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Over the Thanksgiving Holiday Disney decided to plan our Friday July 19th , 2019 for national go to the movie day . Press play and check out the Lion King movie official teaser. The predominantly black all star cast will make you clear your schedule for such a “live” animated childhood memory from 1994 . Beyonce will voice the adult Nala, and Donald Glover will voice the adult Simba.

