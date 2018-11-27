CLOSE
Meek Mill Announces The Motivation Tour Dates DFW Has Next

The wait is over officially , well almost. According to a recent Instagram promotion video. The Philadelphian Dream Chasing legend announces his Motivation Tour. Yes, this is the first tour since he has came home from serving time. Yes, Dallas Fort Worth will get dibbs on the action and vibes on the second city tour stop Feburary 22 at the Bomb Factory courtesy of Live Nation.

2019 , february , meek mill , Motivation Tour

