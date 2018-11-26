Local DFW News
Life Ain’t Sweet In The Dallas County Jail [VIDEO]

Dallas County Jail has been referred to as one of the toughest jails in the United States. The facility can house over 7,000 inmates, meaning that staff our outnumbered majority of the time. In this documentary, dozens of prisoners talk about what landed them in jail, the time they are facing, and how they cope with every day life. Some inmates are locked down 23 hours a day, due to their violent behavior or for other reasons.

For many, the Dallas County Jail is just a temporary stop where they hopefully learn their lesson, and then they are released back into society. For others, after they leave the facility, they are shipped off to various prisons within the Texas Department of Corrections to serve out their time.

