Drake and Kevin Durant’s friendship is well documented, and their recent ad spot for the Nike KD 19 confirmed their connection. Taking these to a new level, the pair are teaming up for a new NOCTA apparel drop, highlighting Kevin Durant’s early days in basketball and beyond.

The new Drake and Kevin Durant NOCTA collaboration highlights several pieces that harken back to Durant’s early playing days in Maryland.

The pieces featured are a Montrose NOCTA hoodie, Easy Money cutoff tee, Montrose lightweight basketball jersey, Easy Money LS base layer top, Easy Money 2-n-1 basketball shorts, Easy Money jersey shorts, and Easy Money single-leg tights.

The Montrose hoodie and the jersey, both in a dark green color pattern, connect to Durant’s playing time at Montrose Christian School. The hoodie and jersey spell out Montrose Christian with letters removed to spell out N-O-C-T-A.

The Easy Money pieces, referencing Durant’s nickname, appear on the base layer and matching shorts. The Easy Money cutoff tee shows an image of a young Durant from his profile picture on Myspace.

The Drake and Kevin Durant NOCTA lineup is available now. Click here to cop your sets.

Check out the full lineup below.

—

Photo: NOCTA/Nike

Drake & Kevin Durant Connect On New NOCTA Apparel Drop was originally published on hiphopwired.com