Will North Texas See A Cold Front This Weekend?

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North Texas residents can expect another round of sweltering heat and high humidity before a cold front arrives, bringing a brief period of relief and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

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A heat advisory remains in effect Thursday as afternoon highs climb to around 101 degrees. Combined with the humidity, heat index values or “feels-like” temperatures are expected to range between 105 and 108 degrees. Winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph throughout much of the day.

Even hotter conditions are expected on Friday, with temperatures peaking between 104 and 105 degrees, approaching record territory. While those highs will come close to daily records, forecasters do not expect records to be broken. Gusty afternoon winds will also contribute to the intense heat before a cold front begins moving into the region Friday evening.

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The cold front is forecast to move through North Texas late Friday night into early Saturday morning, first reaching areas along the Red River and the northwestern counties around midnight before gradually pushing south across the region.

The front will bring only a slight chance of rain, with 10% rain chances expected over the weekend. Saturday’s high is forecast to reach around 99 degrees, while Sunday’s temperatures are expected to top out near 96 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday and Monday mornings, providing a modest break from the oppressive heat.

The cooler weather won’t last long. Forecasters expect triple-digit temperatures to return to North Texas by the middle of next week.