Kruz Newz: You Could of Paid Someone to Wait in Those Black Friday Lines!

Did you know you could of paid someone to wait in those Black Friday lines?  Skip the Line, a company that provides line sitters for those who don’t want to wait outside in those lines. Sounds like a good idea to me!

