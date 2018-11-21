Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Cancer Misdiagnosis Is Real: Texas Woman Pays Over $8,000 For Nothing [VIDEO]

40 reads
Leave a comment
Doctors performing surgery in hospital operating room

Source: FangXiaNuo / Getty

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

According to a recent article by CBS11 News, “15 percent of medical encounters result in misdiagnosis.” For a woman in North Texas, she’s still feeling the pain in her finances after being hit with over $8,000 in doctor bills after she was told she had cancer. However, after going to get a second opinion, another doctor discovered it wasn’t cancer at all–just scar tissue.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer
11 photos

The Latest:

Cancer , misdiagnosis

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fans Attempt To Jump Pusha T At Toronto…
 12 hours ago
11.21.18
Watch Live: Mike Espy Debates Cindy ‘Public Hanging’…
 21 hours ago
11.20.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 23 hours ago
11.20.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Indictment: Rapper Faces Life In Prison…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
International Men’s Day: 5 Traits Men Should Flush…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum?…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close