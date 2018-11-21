Cancer Misdiagnosis Is Real: Texas Woman Pays Over $8,000 For Nothing [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

According to a recent article by CBS11 News, “15 percent of medical encounters result in misdiagnosis.” For a woman in North Texas, she’s still feeling the pain in her finances after being hit with over $8,000 in doctor bills after she was told she had cancer. However, after going to get a second opinion, another doctor discovered it wasn’t cancer at all–just scar tissue.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

North Texas Family Out Thousands Of Dollars After Misdiagnosis https://t.co/sMa9cVaQc4 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 21, 2018

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.