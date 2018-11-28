Local DFW News
Stuff The Bus 2018 Locations

Stuff The Bus 2018

All proceeds benefiting the families of Head Start of Greater Dallas

You can make a difference in the life of a family or child by donating new toys, clothing, and food at any participating Kroger location listed below on the following days:

12/1 (Saturday)

Location: Kroger Store #527 located at 200 W. Camp Wisdom, Duncanville, TX 75116. (972) 298-9962

Time: 3pm-7pm

12/5 (Wednesday)

Location: Kroger Store #213 located at 752 Wynnewood Village, Dallas, TX 75224. (214) 941-8311

Time: 3pm-7pm

12/8 (Saturday)

Location: Kroger Store #588 located at 9140 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243. (214) 221-0939

Time: 10am-2pm

12/12 (Wednesday)

Location: Kroger Store #545 located at 1001 N. Beckley, Desoto, Texas 75115. (972) 224-2737

Time: 3pm-7pm

12/15 (Saturday)

Location: Kroger Store #450 located at 3600 Gus Thomasson Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150. (972) 270-3589

Time: 12pm-2pm

12/19 (Wednesday)

Location: Kroger Store #538 located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76018. (817) 419-0614

Time: 3pm-7pm

