For The Culture: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Fall 18 Probate

Historically Black College rituals do still exist in the year 2018. In honor of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated’s 107th Founders Day. Check out the Gamma Gamma chapter on the campus of Grambling State University. Courtesy of AIV Promo press play and witness a new life transition in to 10 new lives. Omega Psi Phi was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. on November 17th in 1911.

Aiv Promo , Founders Day , Grambling State University , HBCU , Omega Psi Phi

