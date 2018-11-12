CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: An Audit Shows That Dallas Officers are Working too Many Off-Duty Hours

2 reads
Leave a comment

A city audit released on Fridays shows that Dallas police officers are working too long for their off-duty employers. Right now Officers can work up to 72 hours at off-duty jobs a week.  Many officers need the extra work to support their families.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

State Fair Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
State Fair Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
13 photos
Audit , Dallas , Off-Duty , police , Working

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close