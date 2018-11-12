Kruz Newz: An Audit Shows That Dallas Officers are Working too Many Off-Duty Hours

2 reads Leave a comment
A city audit released on Fridays shows that Dallas police officers are working too long for their off-duty employers. Right now Officers can work up to 72 hours at off-duty jobs a week. Many officers need the extra work to support their families.
