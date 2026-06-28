Astro Forecast June 28-July 5

Reflect on personal priorities and emotional needs before making big moves.

Tap into heightened intuition to guide your actions and decisions.

Take small but bold steps toward new beginnings that feel aligned and authentic.

Source: Radio One / Urban One

The week of June 28 through July 5, 2026 brings a noticeable shift in emotional energy and forward momentum. As we move deeper into Cancer season, themes of home, intuition, and emotional grounding take center stage. At the same time, planetary alignments encourage us to embrace fresh starts while staying rooted in what truly matters. This is a powerful week to reset intentions, reconnect with your inner world, and take meaningful steps toward new beginnings that feel aligned and authentic.



Weekly Astrology Overview



Key Astrological Influences

What This Means for You

Affirmation:

Fresh Starts Find me at the Perfect time.





Conclusion



The energy of this week supports both closure and initiation. It is a bridge between what was and what is ready to emerge. By honoring your emotions and acting with intention, you align yourself with opportunities that feel both exciting and secure.

Fresh starts are not about rushing—they are about recognizing the right moment and stepping into it with confidence.



Resources



Astrology Calendar (Astro.com)

NASA Moon Phases Calendar

Cafe Astrology Transits Guide

TimeandDate Moon Phase Tracker