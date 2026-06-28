Listen Live
Close
Health

Astro Forecast June 28-July 5

This is a powerful week to reset intentions, reconnect with your inner world, and take meaningful steps toward new beginnings that feel authentic.

Published on June 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Reflect on personal priorities and emotional needs before making big moves.
  • Tap into heightened intuition to guide your actions and decisions.
  • Take small but bold steps toward new beginnings that feel aligned and authentic.
Astro Projections
Source: Radio One / Urban One

The week of June 28 through July 5, 2026 brings a noticeable shift in emotional energy and forward momentum. As we move deeper into Cancer season, themes of home, intuition, and emotional grounding take center stage. At the same time, planetary alignments encourage us to embrace fresh starts while staying rooted in what truly matters. This is a powerful week to reset intentions, reconnect with your inner world, and take meaningful steps toward new beginnings that feel aligned and authentic.


Weekly Astrology Overview


This week blends water and fire energy, creating a dynamic mix of reflection and action. You may feel pulled between staying in your comfort zone and stepping into something new. That tension is intentional—it is where growth happens.
Key themes include:
Emotional clarity and healing
Reconnecting with personal priorities
Courage to begin again
Balancing intuition with action
Expect moments of heightened sensitivity early in the week, followed by a surge of motivation and confidence as the days progress.


Key Astrological Influences


Cancer Season Energy
The Sun in Cancer continues to spotlight emotional security, family, and inner stability. This is a time to nurture yourself and create a sense of safety before making big moves.
Moon Movement
The Moon’s transitions this week amplify emotional awareness. Pay attention to mood shifts—they are guiding you toward what needs attention and release.
Mars Activation
Mars brings a boost of energy and determination, helping you take action on ideas that may have been sitting on the back burner. This is where “fresh starts” become real, not just conceptual.
Mercury Influence
Communication becomes more intuitive. Conversations may feel deeper and more meaningful, especially around personal matters.

What This Means for You


This week invites you to pause, reflect, and then move forward with intention. If something has felt misaligned, you may finally gain the clarity needed to shift direction.
Trust your instincts—they are sharper than usual
Let go of outdated emotional patterns
Take small but bold steps toward something new
Prioritize what feels nurturing and sustainable
Even subtle changes made now can create long-term impact.

Affirmation:

Fresh Starts Find me at the Perfect time.

Conclusion


The energy of this week supports both closure and initiation. It is a bridge between what was and what is ready to emerge. By honoring your emotions and acting with intention, you align yourself with opportunities that feel both exciting and secure.
Fresh starts are not about rushing—they are about recognizing the right moment and stepping into it with confidence.

Resources


Astrology Calendar (Astro.com)
NASA Moon Phases Calendar
Cafe Astrology Transits Guide
TimeandDate Moon Phase Tracker

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour

Hip-Hop Wired
Cote D'Ivoire v Ecuador: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026

The Wildest Things That Happened In Hip-Hop This Week

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A dark, industrial-style room with shelves displaying various sports jerseys and memorabilia behind glass panels. The room is illuminated by bright lighting, creating a dramatic, museum-like atmosphere.

JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Turns 30 With Citywide NYC Celebrations

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Tigger’s Wife Alicia Brown Breaks Her Silence, Says She ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Posting Shocking Face Photo, Will Tell Her Side Of The Story

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Trending
6 Items

Trending

Basketball  |  Davonta Herring

Here Are All The NBA Trades This Offseason So Far

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pixar Preciousness! A Gallery Of Beautiful Black Families Shining To Infinity & Beyond At ’Toy Story 5’ Screening Events

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close