CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: President Trump Said He Would like to Have Had a Much Softer Tone

0 reads
Leave a comment

In an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting on Monday, when asked if there was anything President Trump regretted about his first two years in office, Trump said:

“I would say tone, I would like to have a much softer tone, “I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
20 photos
Interview , office , President Trump , Softer , Tone

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close