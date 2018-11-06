Kruz Newz: President Trump Said He Would like to Have Had a Much Softer Tone

In an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting on Monday, when asked if there was anything President Trump regretted about his first two years in office, Trump said:

“I would say tone, I would like to have a much softer tone, “I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint.”

Trump: "I would like to have a much softer tone" https://t.co/iTDW6A1vyj pic.twitter.com/xEOfXESmOO — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: