Kruz Newz: President Trump Said He Would like to Have Had a Much Softer Tone

In an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting on Monday, when asked if there was anything President Trump regretted about his first two years in office, Trump said:
“I would say tone, I would like to have a much softer tone, “I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint.”
