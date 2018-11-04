Tory Lanez Talks Collabs With Chris Brown and Meek Mill

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tory Lanez is in full artist mode as he continues to promote his newest project, Love Me Now? In a recent interview, he confirmed that he is working on joint projects with Chris Brown and Meek Mill.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work with a lot of different people just because I love to get in the studio…I’m just expanding my sound to all a lot of other places too and doing all these joint things ’cause I like to see what comes out of it,” says Tory.

The Canadian rapper says that a full project with Chris Brown and Meek Mill is in the works as well as music with A Boogie With A Hoodie. He also confirmed Chixtape 5.

-KiKi J

Source: HotNewHipHop.com

