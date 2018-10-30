CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Father Shoots Masked Gunman at an Alabama McDonalds

7 reads
Leave a comment

When a masked man walked into a Birmingham, Alabama McDonalds and started shooting, a father who was eating with his sons fatally shot the masked man.

The father and one of his children were also struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He will not face any charges.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence (PHOTOS)
XXXTentacion Booking Photo
16 photos
Alabama , Birmingham , gunman , mcdonald's , shooter

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close