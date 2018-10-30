Kruz Newz: Father Shoots Masked Gunman at an Alabama McDonalds

When a masked man walked into a Birmingham, Alabama McDonalds and started shooting, a father who was eating with his sons fatally shot the masked man.

The father and one of his children were also struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He will not face any charges.

Armed dad stops masked gunman who opened fire at Alabama McDonalds https://t.co/HEBiUcWGQI pic.twitter.com/gHw40AXHez — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 30, 2018

