Kruz Newz: Father Shoots Masked Gunman at an Alabama McDonalds

When a masked man walked into a Birmingham, Alabama McDonalds and started shooting, a father who was eating with his sons fatally shot the masked man.
The father and one of his children were also struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He will not face any charges.
