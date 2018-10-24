Local DFW News
DART Bus Driver Shot, Killed On Break [VIDEO]

89 reads
Dallas Texas Skyline DART Area Rapid Transit Train

Source: David Kozlowski / Getty

DART bus driver, Larry Hearn, was recently killed in Lancaster outside of his home, while on break between shifts. At this time police have no suspects or witnesses. It’s been reported by CBS11 News that family members are still in shock of the senseless violence that took the man they all loved.

When will the reckless behavior end people? This 60-year-old man was murdered for nothing.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

