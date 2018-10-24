DART Bus Driver Shot, Killed On Break [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DART bus driver, Larry Hearn, was recently killed in Lancaster outside of his home, while on break between shifts. At this time police have no suspects or witnesses. It’s been reported by CBS11 News that family members are still in shock of the senseless violence that took the man they all loved.

When will the reckless behavior end people? This 60-year-old man was murdered for nothing.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

