Arlington ISD Student Hospitalized, Mom Wants Answers [VIDEO]

Lockers in empty high school corridor

Source: Jetta Productions / Getty

An Arlington ISD first grade student was hospitalized this week after a fight at Sherrod Elementary School. The mom says her son was being bullied over a pop-tart and went to the teacher for help, but was ignored. Later, the student’s head was busted by another student in a fight in the hall, requiring him to get stitches.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

arlington isd , Fight , School , Sherrod Elementary School

