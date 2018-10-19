Arlington ISD Student Hospitalized, Mom Wants Answers [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

An Arlington ISD first grade student was hospitalized this week after a fight at Sherrod Elementary School. The mom says her son was being bullied over a pop-tart and went to the teacher for help, but was ignored. Later, the student’s head was busted by another student in a fight in the hall, requiring him to get stitches.

First Grader Hospitalized After School Fight, Mom Demands Accountability https://t.co/ixmx0eu8H5 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 19, 2018

