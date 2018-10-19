Kyle Kuzma Partners With Sneaker Reselling Company GOAT

The kicks that grace NBA courts are just as important as the basketballs that bounce on them. Players are known for signing lucrative sneaker deals with companies or in the rare case of Lonzo Ball start your own company. Kyle Kuzma took things to another level by partnering with an actual sneaker marketplace.

Yesterday (Oct 18), GOAT announced its partnership with the budding Los Angeles Lakers forward making him their official brand ambassador. The announcement is a first between a current NBA player and a sneaker reselling company. As part of Kuzma’s ambassadorship, he will rock “rare and highly-coveted Nike sneakers” on and off the court.

The hope is by seeing the sneakers on the court it will drive sneakerheads to either GOAT’s app or website where they can purchase current and rare sneakers or as we like to call them grails. The company which is based out of Los Angeles boasts an impressive collection of 75,000 pairs extraordinary footwear finds.

This latest deal is one of many already made by the young NBA star. He currently has a working relationship with Nike and announced back in June a partnership with Humbyl Coin, a cryptocurrency that is geared towards fantasy sports. Kyle definitely is finding ways to expand his coins beyond the game of basketball and should be commended for it. It also will help he has one of the best business minds in sports in LeBron James on his team as so he can definitely pick his brain for more advice.

Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty

