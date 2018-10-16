Kruz Newz: Judge Allows Fort Worth Girl Another Week on Life Support

A Tarrant County judge has given the family of Payton Summons another week to find a facility to take her and keep her on life support after Cook Children’s Medical Center declared her brain dead. The new restraining order expires next Monday at 6 p.m. She has been on the ventilator since September 25th.

Let’s keep this family in our thoughts and prayers.

Judge allows Texas girl another week on life support

