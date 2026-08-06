Key Takeaways from Jaylen Brown’s Introductory Press Conference with 76ers

Brown prioritizes winning over individual accolades, willing to adjust to star-studded lineup

Felt trade process with Celtics was 'disrespectful', but grateful for time there

Excited to play with LeBron, embraces Philly despite Celtics rivalry

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Jaylen Brown made it clear during his introductory press conference as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers that he’s ready to leave the past behind and focus on chasing another championship in a dramatically reshaped roster alongside LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Brown’s first appearance in Philadelphia:

Brown says winning is the only priority

Brown emphasized that individual accolades will take a back seat to team success as he joins one of the NBA’s most star-studded lineups.

“I want to win more than anything,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to that journey, the approach, the leadership, the sacrifice and whatever it’s going to take.”

The five-time All-Star acknowledged that sharing the floor with LeBron James, Embiid and Maxey will require adjustments, but repeatedly stressed that sacrifice will be essential if the Sixers hope to contend for an NBA title.

He felt disrespected by Boston’s handling of the trade

While Brown declined to reveal every detail surrounding his blockbuster departure from the Celtics, he admitted he was unhappy with how the situation unfolded.

Brown described the trade process as “disrespectful,” but chose not to elaborate further, saying his focus is now on his future in Philadelphia rather than revisiting the past.

He mentioned not remembering who reached out to him first because as soon as he heard the news he threw his phone.

Despite those feelings, Brown also expressed gratitude for his decade in Boston, calling it an important chapter in both his basketball career and personal growth.

Relationship with Jayson Tatum remains respectful

Brown was asked about his longtime Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum following the blockbuster deal that split up Boston’s championship duo.

Brown said there is mutual respect between the two despite not having spoken since the trade became official. Rather than fueling speculation about any rift, he credited their years together and suggested he’ll always appreciate what they accomplished as teammates.

Playing with LeBron feels surreal

One of the most talked-about storylines entering the season is Brown joining forces with LeBron James in Philadelphia.

Brown admitted the situation almost feels unreal.

“I feel like we just jumped into an alternate timeline… We’re in a different dimension. We’re in a parallel universe or something.”

He also described the opportunity to play alongside James as a chance to continue learning from one of basketball’s greatest players.

Brown embraces Philadelphia despite Celtics rivalry

Brown acknowledged the unusual transition from longtime Celtic to Sixer, joking that he had essentially been “programmed” to dislike Philadelphia during his years in Boston.

Now, however, he’s fully embracing his new city and believes the franchise has assembled a roster capable of competing for a championship. Brown said the culture will be built on trust, accountability and sacrifice rather than individual accomplishments.

With championship expectations already surrounding the 76ers, Brown’s introductory remarks centered less on the blockbuster trade that brought him to Philadelphia and more on what comes next: building chemistry, earning trust and pursuing another NBA title.

Watch the full press conference below!

Key Takeaways from Jaylen Brown’s Introductory Press Conference with 76ers was originally published on rnbphilly.com