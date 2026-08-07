J.Alexander Law Back To School Giveaway

Source: Radio One / Urban One

BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY!

97.9 The Beat is teaming up with J. Alexander Law at 1-800-INJURED and Hibbett to help DFW families get ready for the new school year!

We’re giving away BACKPACKS to school-aged children — while supplies last!

UPCOMING GIVEAWAY DATES:

AUGUST 16 — Hibbett Eastchase- 1450 Eastchase Parkway, Suite 200 | Fort Worth

2. AUGUST 23 — Hibbett Renaissance- 2714 Renaissance Square | Fort Worth

3. AUGUST 30 — Hibbett Pinnacle- 4424 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, Suite 3 | Dallas

4. SEPTEMBER 6 — Hibbett Fair Park- 1441 Robert B Cullum Blvd, Suite 130 | Dallas 10AM–11AM

EVERY SCHOOL-AGED CHILD PRESENT GETS A BACKPACK WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

Come out, bring the kids, and let’s get them ready to go BACK TO SCHOOL!

Standing on business!

J Alexander Law at 1800 INJURED always standing on business for the community… and every school aged child present gets a backpack while supplies last.