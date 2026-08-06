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Boosie Badazz Keeps It Real On 'Rickey Smiley On The Spot'

Boosie Badazz Keeps It Real On 'Rickey Smiley On The Spot', Explains Pardon Jig

Boosie Badazz didn’t hold back in the latest episode of veteran radio host Rickey Smiley’s podcast, covering his life and career.

Published on August 6, 2026
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If there’s one thing that Boosie Badazz is going to do, it’s speak his mind. And on the latest episode of the Rickey Smiley On The Spot podcast, the rapper does that heavily and talks about everything he’s been through and encountered.

Of course, the veteran comedian and host broached the current controversy concerning Boosie and his attempts to receive a federal pardon from President Donald Trump. He spoke about the struggle in that process, and the subsequent lawsuit he filed, claiming the whole thing was a “scam.”

“What had happened was, some government lobbyists came to me and said, ‘We can walk in and get you a pardon from Trump’,” Boosie began. “At first I wasn’t going to entertain it, but I was under pressure.” That pressure was a re-sentencing based on a previous gun possession and marijuana possession charge.

After being given probation on the charges, Boosie demanded the money he paid to obtain the pardon – reportedly $600,000 – from the lobbyist. After a month of not receiving the funds, Boosie went forward with the lawsuit. “I don’t know who y’all think y’all is, but I am a powerful Black man,” he told Smiley.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper also spoke about how being asked to rap on the spot by veteran MC C-Loc in his Baton Rouge, Louisiana, neighborhood while he was in the ninth grade led to him signing with C-Loc’s label and being mentored by the late Young Bleed.

Boosie Badazz also talked about how seriously he takes fatherhood. “When I’m with my kids, I’m not with all that Boosie stuff,” he explained. “I’m being a daddy right now. Any other time, I’m the coolest rapper in the world; I take pictures with anybody. But when I’m with my kids…that’s daddy time.”

Check out the entire episode of Rickey Smiley on The Spot with Boosie Badazz above.

Boosie Badazz Keeps It Real On 'Rickey Smiley On The Spot', Explains Pardon Jig was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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