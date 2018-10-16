Local DFW News
Dallas Police Sergeant Arrested For Slapping Daughter [VIDEO]

Prison corridor

Source: Image Source / Getty

Dallas Police Sergeant, Jamie McDonald, was recently arrested for slapping her daughter repeatedly over a video she uploaded to YouTube (in which she was crying because her mom made her get rid of a cat). The mom has since been released from jail on $25,000 bond. Reports also mention that the Police Sergeant choked her son back in April of 2018 until he almost passed out. The mom is now facing felony charges of child abuse.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Close