Dallas Police Sergeant Arrested For Slapping Daughter [VIDEO]

Dallas Police Sergeant, Jamie McDonald, was recently arrested for slapping her daughter repeatedly over a video she uploaded to YouTube (in which she was crying because her mom made her get rid of a cat). The mom has since been released from jail on $25,000 bond. Reports also mention that the Police Sergeant choked her son back in April of 2018 until he almost passed out. The mom is now facing felony charges of child abuse.

#UPDATE: Son Says His Police Officer Mother Held Down, Slapped Daughter Over YouTube Video https://t.co/tY69VLeYqx pic.twitter.com/ucfR3SSDAe — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 15, 2018

For more info, see video below

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

