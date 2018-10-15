Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are Expecting!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Rumors have been floating around that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were trying to get pregnant but as of Friday at Princess Eugenie‘s Wedding all those rumors can be put to rest! It has been confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child just five months after the royal wedding. So, trying to get pregnant? More like succeeding! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ child will be seventh in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, William’s three children, and Prince Harry. This is yet another great-great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. Cheers to the legacy continuing and congratulations to this royal family!

Source: Bossip

–Chrissy (@Chrissy_Yella)