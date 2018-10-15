CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Queen Album Goes Platinum

2011 American Music Awards - Press RoomSource: Steve Granitz / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s latest album Queen has finally reached platinum status after being released on August 10th with some hot features from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Future and various artists. Although Queen fell from the top ten spots on Billboard within its first five weeks, that hasn’t stopped this queen from letting anything or anyone get in the way of her “bag.” Speaking of bags, while Queen Radio continues on Nicki has brought out some new merchandise of “Nicki Stopped My Bag” and also has a documentary on the way that shares her testimony on domestic violence also titled Queen.

Source: HotNewHipHop 

Chrissy (@Chrissy_Yella)

