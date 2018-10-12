CLOSE
Stacey Abrams Calls For Georgia Secretary Of State Brian Kemp To Resign

Stacey Abrams is calling for Brian Kemp to resign from office following all the confusion he’s been causing voters. As Secretary of State, Kemp is responsible for oversight of elections and voter registration.

It just so happens that Kemp is also running against Democrat Abrams in the race for governor—we’re sure you can see the conflict of interest there. This week, Kemp has been up to his neck in accusations that he is suppressing the Black vote with an “exact match” law that put 53,000 voter registration applications on hold. 70% of the applications that were placed on hold came from African Americans.

Now, Abrams’ spokeswoman Abigail Collazo asked that Kemp step down from his current office so that “Georgia voters can have confidence that their Secretary of State competently and impartially oversee this election,” CNN states.

Meanwhile, Kemp claims it has “never been easier to vote.” He said in a statement, according to the site: “While outside agitators disparage this office and falsely attack us, we have kept our head down and remained focused on ensuring secure, accessible, and fair elections for all voters. The fact is that it has never been easier to register to vote and get engaged in the electoral process in Georgia, and we are incredibly proud to report this new record.”

Not surprisingly, Kemp blamed Abrams for any registration issues. CNN states: “Kemp also placed blame on the New Georgia Project, which was founded by Abrams when she was the Georgia House minority leader, and ahead of the 2014 elections set out to sign up 800,000 new young and minority voters. Kemp responded to the influx of new applications that year by launching an investigation into its practices. No allegations of wrongdoing were ever brought directly against the group and Abrams, her campaign said, is no longer involved in its activities. In a tweet on Wednesday night, Kemp again sought to place the onus for the flagged registrations on the New Georgia Project, saying it had ‘submitted sloppy forms.’”

Stay tuned.

