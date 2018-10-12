CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop Speech At DC Apple Store

Once again, more antics from the MAGA-loving artist that nobody asked for.

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Kanye West and his MAGA-loving coon tour made a stop in Washington, D.C. in where he had an off-the-rails discussion with President Donald Trump that went absolutely nowhere. Not content with his showing out at the White House, Yeezy took him and his cute little red hate to a local Apple store to deliver a zany tabletop speech.

The Verge reports:

Though it’s unclear exactly what West was doing at the Apple Store — some local reports have him there for a Genius Bar appointment, but that remains unverified — he did proceed to stand on top of one of Apple’s signature wooden tables to deliver an impromptu “keynote.”

Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, was in attendance to capture the moment with his phone and share it on Twitter. Jenkins says West told the crowd an anecdote about having made a custom hat for Trump with an edited version of his signature “Make American Great Again” slogan, with the “again” cut out as it was disrespect to black Americans.

The whole scenario seems a bit surreal, and Jenkins says it concluded when West left the store, telling the crowd he was “going to Africa.” Nobody at the Apple Store appeared to have any prior knowledge of this event, or really any idea what had just transpired for that matter.

Check out the footage from Jack Jenkins below.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop Speech At DC Apple Store was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop…
 2 hours ago
10.12.18
Here’s Why Selena Gomez Was Hospitalized
 2 hours ago
10.12.18
Usher & Zaytoven Drop Joint Project ‘A’ [Listen]
 2 hours ago
10.12.18
Google Remembers Roberto Clemente In Honor Of Hispanic…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Quavo Boasts Some Big Names On His Dolo…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Beyoncé’s Ex-Drummer’s Witchcraft Based Restraining Order Denied
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Stacey Abrams Calls For Georgia Secretary Of State…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Honors Aretha Franklin, 16th American Music Masters Tribute
Lauryn Hill to Headline Tidal x 2018
 4 hours ago
10.12.18
Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding…
 7 hours ago
10.12.18
15 items
Ella Mai Drops Self-Titled Debut LP, Twitter Is…
 8 hours ago
10.12.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate Digs Up Another Bone From…
 15 hours ago
10.12.18
Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To…
 19 hours ago
10.11.18
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia,” Wiz Khalifa ft.…
 22 hours ago
10.11.18
Blac Chyna Has Been In The Studio Recording…
 23 hours ago
10.11.18
Meek Mill Partners With Roc Nation & Puma…
 24 hours ago
10.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close