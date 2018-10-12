T.I. Is Officially Done With Kanye “The Cookie Boy”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

T.I. has finally seen enough of Kanye’s recent decisions and actions. The Atl legend took to Instagram and used all the word characters possible in one caption. Speaking from the heart T.I. seems as this most recent Trump appearance was a power move for himself and not for the community who raised him. Read the caption for the weekly wrap via the desk of T.i.P.

