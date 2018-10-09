CLOSE
Veda Loca In The Morning
Kruz Newz: Record Number of Dallas Co. Residents Registering to Vote

Today is the day if you are not registered to vote for the Midterms!

There are a few options if you can’t make it in today, you could fax your application into the office by TODAY and then you will have 4 days to bring that signed application to the Elections Office.

They have been working 12-hour days & weekends over at the Dallas County Elections Office and even brought in 20 additional temporary employees to help.

Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said a lot more people are registering to vote.

We’re up about 100,000 more registered voters than we were for the last gubernatorial election,” Pippins-Poole explained. “We’re up 50,000 more from the presidential election in 2016.”

