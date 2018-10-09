Kruz Newz: Record Number of Dallas Co. Residents Registering to Vote

Today is the day if you are not registered to vote for the Midterms!

There are a few options if you can’t make it in today, you could fax your application into the office by TODAY and then you will have 4 days to bring that signed application to the Elections Office.

They have been working 12-hour days & weekends over at the Dallas County Elections Office and even brought in 20 additional temporary employees to help.

Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said a lot more people are registering to vote.

We’re up about 100,000 more registered voters than we were for the last gubernatorial election,” Pippins-Poole explained. “We’re up 50,000 more from the presidential election in 2016.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: