Popeye’s to Sell Gold-Covered Wings Dipped in Champagne

Dubai Deira Al Rigga Road bilingual Popeye's fast food

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

If you’re hungering to level up your chicken game, look no further than Popeyes, as the restaurant chain is selling wings that have been coated in REAL 24-karat gold batter and dipped in champagne.

via USA TODAY:

The lavish dish is Popeyes’ way of celebrating its 3,000th restaurant, which opened on 868 C E Grand Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in August 2018. That location is one of the four Popeyes restaurants across the country that will be selling the celebratory menu item. The other three are located in New York City (at 75 Lexington Avenue), New Orleans, Louisiana, (at 621 Canal St) and Anaheim, California, (at 1005 North Magnolia Blvd.)

If the powers that be are pleased with how consumers respond, Popeyes might bring the gold-battered chicken to additional establishments, including any one of its locations across 30 countries worldwide, the report states.

“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them,” Popeyes president Alex Santoro said in a press release. “It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

Penny pinchers will be thrilled to know that Popeyes’ 24-Karat Champagne Wings are surprisingly affordable. They’re served as a value meal that includes six boneless wings, a choice of side dish, and a biscuit for $5.

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , popeyes champagne chicken , popeyes gold wings

