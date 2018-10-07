CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
McGregor MIA at Press Conference

“Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch.”

After his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and the ensuing brawl, Conor McGregor was nowhere to be found in the press room. Instead UFC president Dana White acted as his mouthpiece, saying Conor didn’t seem to be bothered with knocks he took post-fight.

“He didn’t care about the fight after. He was more concerned with the fight fight,” White explained in the post-fight press conference.

Soon after the press conference, added his voice to the ledger, in a Twitter post saluting Khabib’s in-ring work, after which he inarguably calls for a rematch, similarly to the way he handled his first loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

He offered even more reassurance to his fan in the form of a second social media post, the second as felicitous as the first. “I’ll be back,” he proclaimed. You can’t dampen the Irishman’s “fighting” spirit for too long it seems.

 

Very poetic, but you still got whooped! Bwahaha..

