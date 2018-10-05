The Real Reason Why Renovation Of Valley View Mall In Dallas Stopped [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Renovation of Valley View Mall in Dallas is on hold for a few reasons:

The city recalled it’s $36 million dollars in funding for development The city hit the Valley View property owners with multiple lawsuits for violations, such as trash and safety issues

If you were to drive by the property now, you’d see a lot of the building torn down, but on the other side, parts of the mall are still open. Valley View Mall was originally scheduled, over a year ago, to be renovated as Dallas Midtown, a community that would include housing, shopping, businesses, and other friendly amenities. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see how this turns out. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Visions of a sparkling new Valley View Mall have remained a dream. Instead, the North Dallas mall stands frozen in time. https://t.co/tIoYnR8ERm — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 4, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

