CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI, Let 2-Year-Old Drive?

No country fro drunk driving, ever.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Marion “Pooch” Hall has a whole lot of explaining to do. The actor was arrested on Wednesday night (Oct 3) for DUI but the crazy part is the authorities say he also let his 2-year-old drive. 

Hall, who currently appears in Ray Donovan, was spotted basically being the worst father imaginable.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Hall, who plays Daryll, was driving in Burbank at around 7:30 PM when witnesses called 911 after seeing the toddler in his lap holding the steering wheel. 

We’re told the witnesses were horrified to watch the car veer off and smash into a parked car. Thankfully, there were no injuries. One eyewitness tells us he saw the child crying in the front seat. The eyewitness says he looked in the window and the car seat was just laying among the junk in the back seat. It was not installed.

We’re told when police came they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and Hall could barely walk. His blood alcohol level … .25 — more than 3 times the legal limit.

Hall was arrested and held on $100,000 bond.

As for the 2-year-old, he was released into his mother’s custody.

Drunk at 7:30pm? Expect someone to be headed to rehab soon.

Photo: WENN.com

‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI, Let 2-Year-Old Drive? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI,…
 2 hours ago
10.04.18
Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing…
 3 hours ago
10.04.18
Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
#BRUHNews: Lamar Odom Kidnapped & Held For Ransom…
 6 hours ago
10.04.18
New ‘Daredevil’ S3 Trailer Reveals Deadly Foe Bullseye
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Damon Wayans Announces He’s Leaving ‘Lethal Weapon’
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
Rainbow Not So Brite: Tekashi69 Says Gun Found…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Kanye West Rants At Detroit Art School: “Leave…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Put…
 12 hours ago
10.04.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star…
 22 hours ago
10.03.18
Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki…
 23 hours ago
10.03.18
Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of…
 1 day ago
10.03.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…
 1 day ago
10.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close